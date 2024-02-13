The entrants continue to qualify for the two Elimination Chamber matches scheduled for the next WWE premium live event of the year.

On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY., Liv Morgan qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with a victory over Zoey Stark.

Morgan joins previously qualified participants Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in the bout, which has three spots still remaining.

On the men’s side, Bobby Lashley defeated “Big” Bronson Reed in a qualifier on Monday’s RAW to advance to the Men’s Elimination Chamber bout. Also qualifying on the men’s side was LA Knight, who picked up a victory over Ivar to cement his spot in the bout.

Lashley and Knight join Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton as the confirmed participants in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, with three spots still remaining. Two will be filled on Friday, when The Miz vs. Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens take place in two more Men’s Qualifying matches.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

