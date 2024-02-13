The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW is starting to take shape.

As noted, WWE has confirmed Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship for next week’s show.

Additionally, it was announced near the end of this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network broadcast that on next week’s show in Anaheim, CA., there will be a Last Chance Women’s Battle Royal for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, as well as R-Truth, The Miz & DIY vs. The Judgment Day in eight-man tag-team action.

