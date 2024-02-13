Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Byron Saxton replacing him on NXT commentary:

“I can tell you right, I can tell you right now. I love Baron. He’s a good kid. He’s a good kid. And he stepped into big shoes to fill. Now I’m gonna say big shoes to fill. And he did the best job he possibly could to have a consensus, saying they hated dizziness and came to wait for me to get back. So that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing. You know, my job is secure, especially with the bar to sit in the seat, but I love it. I’m just glad to see you. You know, you know the show is still rolling on without me. I appreciate the boys going out there working your behinds off. I guess I like Byron I. But I remember we were at WrestleMania. They were in Miami, something like that. And we’re on top of the roof. We got to do the kick-out show from the roof. Yeah. And we were sitting at, you know, talking back and forth. We’re doing our notes. So I’m writing my notes for the show. And he’s writing his notes. And that’s it. These two guys walk by, and it’s just because I’m talking about you and Sting. Do you feel, you know, I mean, for me, I just gotta, you know, you’re my skin crawling when I feel something you know? Cisco, you know, these two guys, they walked over, and they go in. I go way down, and I go, what are those guys doing up here? Buyers waving at him, getting ready to go give them an autograph? go bury hola hola. Don’t do that. And I go security and jet these two guys out. Because I don’t think they should be in the building. I didn’t just have a sense that I had security go check about these two guys that snuck in the building with the crew coming in right. It could have been somebody that was there to do some real danger there’ll be a bar. You gotta keep your senses up, bro. You have to understand, you know, you just can’t let people know you don’t get new space like that, and you don’t see exactly what’s going on. Oh, I just didn’t know. You can’t do that if a guy walks up to a bar at the gas station one day. Next, man, help you.”

On the potential of Bron Breakker:

“I’m the one that tried to spark the flame, and I look at Bron, and he is that next-level talent. Talk about brown breaker going on to the main roster, and I say he can go to the main roster right now. I like to keep them in NXT for a little while longer. Of course, I would like you to know so. Yeah, man. He’s gonna have a bright, bright future, a hell of a future in store for the Breakker”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.