Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced eight matches for tonight, including two title matches, a gauntlet match, and more. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

Gauntlet match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang)

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley

Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

Von Wagner & Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker