Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has announced eight matches for tonight, including two title matches, a gauntlet match, and more. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi
NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin
Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy
Gauntlet match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang)
Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley
Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece
Von Wagner & Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah
Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker