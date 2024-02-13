Jamie Hayter has been missing from the wrestling scene ever since she defended her Women’s Title against Toni Storm at the AEW Double or Nothing event in May, held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to the match, it was widely known that Hayter was nursing an injury. Reports from a few months ago suggested that Hayter’s anticipated comeback would be around February 2024.

During a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was questioned about any new developments regarding Hayter’s return.