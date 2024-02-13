Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff press conference where it was announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns would take place at WrestleMania 40.

Ray feels The Rock made the other stars look like boys compared to him.

“Have you ever seen Roman Reigns look like a co-star in the last three years? Did you see him look like a co-star at that press conference?” “Rock knows how to command the spotlight,” Bully explained. “He made every other man on stage look like boys because of his stature and because he knows how to stand and command a spotlight. I’ve never seen Roman look so secondary in my life.”

