Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics including how Scott D’Amore had been removed from his position as the TNA President. Anthony Cicione has taken over the role, which has left some talent unhappy with the management’s decision.

D’Amore reportedly tried to buy the promotion once he knew the writing the writing was on the wall regarding his future.

“There’s a lot of people that I really, really care about affected by this decision,” Dreamer said. “He is the heart and soul of TNA,” Dreamer continued. “I’ve known him forever. He’s one of my closest and dearest friends. [It’s] hard when you get [this] type of news; hard for the talent, hard for so many people, because you’ve worked so long together with him.”

