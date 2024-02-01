In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall spoke with Chelsea Green, where she discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Whether she knew Jordynne Grace was going to be in the Royal Rumble:

“No, I didn’t and I was so mad at her. I told her, ‘I can’t believe I was texting you and you didn’t tell me.’ When I say I had no clue, I truly, you know, we all sit around in the locker room and we think like, okay, you know, maybe it could be this person. Maybe it could be this. Who’s a really cool surprise that it could be this year? Who’s kind of in the realm of possibility. She was not even in the realm of possibility and that’s what makes it so cool. The fact that us as a locker room and a roster was surprised, I can only imagine how surprised the fans were. What an amazing surprise for the fans to get. “

On who she would like to see come to WWE from TNA: