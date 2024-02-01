Three big NXT names are set to work this Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to PW Insider, Trick Williams, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, and former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker are the aforementioned stars. Breakker in particular has a storyline going with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who is trying to sign the 26-year-old breakout to the blue-brand’s roster.

Williams and Hayes were both present on last Friday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown. Williams received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe, one that actually had WWE officials impressed.

Stay tuned.