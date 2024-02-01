Jordynne Grace loves TNA Wrestling and hopes to continue giving the promotion as much publicity as possible.

The current reigning Knockouts Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful. The Juggernaut explains why she decided to re-sign with TNA when she had multiple other offers on the table when her initial contract expired.

I love it there. I have a great rapport with the company. That’s where I became who I am today. The people backstage there, they put faith in me and helped me build myself up to be who I am now. From my confidence to my wrestling ability, everything I am today is because of TNA.

Grace later states that she would love to continue representing TNA on WWE programming, much like she did last weekend when she appeared in the Royal Rumble matchup.

I would love to be the longest reigning Knockouts (champion) of all time, that would be an incredible honor. Another thing that has just come within the past week, I just want to get more eyes on the product. I want people to see what we’re really all about and if a relationship with WWE is going to help us do that, I would love to represent TNA more on WWE.

In a tweet after the Royal Rumble, Grace stated that TNA’s relationship with WWE isn’t over just yet.