Brian Cage reveals he was at the latest TNA television tapings.

The AEW star spoke about his experience being back at his old company during a recent appearance on the Wilde On podcast. The Machine admitted it was good to see so many familiar faces, then showered the Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander matchup with praise, one that has received critical acclaim from fans and analysts, including a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

Since we (Cage & Taylor Wilde) were talking about TNA so much, I went to the show (on 1/14)… I probably got there about halfway through the show… It was awesome, and obviously I’m there and I know so many people wrestling-wise and office-wise so it was great to see everyone, say hi, say hello and the crowd was so hyped, especially for the Josh (Alexander) and (Will) Ospreay match. It was amazing. I actually was gonna leave to go to the gym, because it was so late, and then as soon as I was leaving, they’re about to go on. I was like, ‘God dammit, I gotta stay and watch this match’ and I’m so glad that I did. The crowd was so hyped for it.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Wilde told Cage that her wrestling career was “on the shelf” and that she wasn’t sure she was going to go back to it. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)