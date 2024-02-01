Dakota Kai is not ready to return just yet.

The WWE star has been out of action recovering from a torn ACL injury, but has still been appearing on WWE programming. Kai was on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, where many fans notice that she was no longer wearing her knee brace. However, Kai revealed during a recent stream on Twitch that she merely just forgot her brace by accident.

I actually forgot my brace. That’s why I didn’t have it on, on Monday. That doesn’t mean anything. You’ve probably seen someone like Zoey [Zoey Stark], she still wears her brace. I will have to be wearing it when I wrestle, but I forgot it. Don’t read into guys. I literally forgot it.

In a recent interview, Kai stated that she is close to being able to return. You can read about that here.

