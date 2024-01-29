Dakota Kai is edging closer to making a comeback in the wrestling ring as the Damage CTRL member has been sidelined since May of the previous year due to a torn ACL.
During an interview with Denise Salcedo, she talked about getting closer.
“Yeah, one step. We’re so close. We’re so close, you guys. The goal for me, honestly I’m just excited to get back in the ring. I loved watching the Rumble, and obviously Bayley winning, I can’t even explain the emotions. I was so overwhelmed with happiness. I want to get back in the ring so bad. Just watching them all fun, I’m like, ‘Oh god.’ But we’re so close, so I just want to get back into the mix of things physically as a wrestler and just aim high.”