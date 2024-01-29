AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,578 tickets, and there are 503 left. It’s set up for 2,081.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 3,655 fans for an April 2022 Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the show:

Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. an opponent of Hangman Page’s choosing

Dealer’s Choice: Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/ Toni Storm on commentary)

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher