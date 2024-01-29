WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 40 as the show takes place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Brock Lesnar was slated to make his return to WWE television at the Royal Rumble, but that was nixed once a sex trafficking lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon and WWE came out as he was mentioned in it. For more on that, click here.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that there have been a number of changes made to WrestleMania 40 in the last few days.

Meltzer wrote, “The way it was explained to me is that it involves the creative plans for Brock Lesnar and a domino effect when the decision was made at the last minute to not have Lesnar on the show due to the lawsuit.”

There were also plans for Lesnar vs. GUNTHER at WrestleMania, likely for the Intercontinental Title. Check out the rumored card with the top matches here.