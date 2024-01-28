– Early plans for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night called for Brock Lesnar to make his return to WWE.

Obviously the reason the decision was made to pull “The Beast Incarnate” was due to his inclusion in the Vince McMahon accusations and lawsuit filed against WWE.

Fightful Select has confirmed reports from other outlets, such as F4WOnline.com, that claim Bron Breakker was used to replace Lesnar in the booking of the match, as the former NXT Champion ended up doing the spots that were originally planned for Lesnar.

– WWE kept some of the entrants very quiet behind-the-scenes for the Royal Rumble 2024 PLE. So much so that even though many were aware of certain names being in town, in production, the company listed “Next is ____” graphics without names filled in before running the clock.

