– Charlotte Flair was among those backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night. “The Queen” was obviously not used during the show, as she is still months away from being able to return following knee surgery. She was spotted at the show, which she attended to support the returning Andrade, wearing a knee brace.

– There was a special 2K event on Saturday that many of the WWE Superstars took part in.

– Talent involved in the WWE PLE this weekend in the Tampa area were headed to the venue by Noon local time, outside of those that were still scheduled to do certain media-related obligations.

