– Blair Davenport, Johnny Gargano, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, Otis, were all in the area for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night, but ended up not being used.

– Also in the area for local media and other reasons during WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Weekend were The Undertaker, Gerald Brisco, Brian Blair, Mike Rotunda, Marti Funk and Stee Keirn.

– For whatever reason, WWE did not test out the smoke pyro for Cody Rhodes before his ring entrance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the show.

– Internally, WWE had listed the Women’s Royal Rumble for 55 minutes on the run sheet, but it ended up going over and running approximately 65 minutes. It was the second longest Women’s Royal Rumble match in company history behind the WWE Royal Rumble 2019 show, where the Women’s Rumble bout was longer.

