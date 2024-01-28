– Mike Rome was supposed to work the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday night, but reportedly lost his voice and couldn’t do so as a result. Samantha Irvin was only planning to work one match instead of the entire show, but had to fill in as a result.

– It was on Thursday when most of the women involved in the Women’s Royal Rumble match learned that TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace would be included in the bout as an entrant, as she was at rehearsals.

– The rehearsals was also when most of the women in WWE reportedly first learned about the Vince McMahon allegations and lawsuit against the company.

