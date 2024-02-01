Pat McAfee makes a wild wrestling comparison to the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after they shocking defeated the #1 seed Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. The team, led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. There’s been even more coverage on the Chiefs due to Kelce dating Taylor Swift.

McAfee called the Chiefs the NFL’s nWo (New World Order), as it is apparent that no football fan in the world wants them to win again, but that they are a team destined to be draped in gold after already winning two Super Bowls with their current team.

I’ll tell you what, pretty accurate sentiment here. First time Patrick Mahomes has to go on the road to play in the playoffs, is he gonna be able to handle it? Is this guy gonna be able to handle playing a big game away from Kansas City? He did. They’re getting points. Are you taking them? Nah, the other teams have been too good, this Chiefs team’s not there yet. They do have a lot of haters, and I appreciate the fact that this Chiefs team just continues to be a buzzsaw. If they’re anything like the NWO, they’re gonna end up with all the titles, and we just need to sit back and relax and watch that entire show,” said McAfee. “Well, the refs…which is a part of the heel turn. Going into somebody else’s house, stealing their joy, dancing on their faces, heel turn. Got the refs in your pocket, heel turn. Taylor Swift, biggest star on earth, heel turn. So they are, I get [it].

McAfee recently returned to WWE to be the color-commentator of Raw. Check out his full thoughts below.

