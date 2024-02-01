TNA Wrestling returns from Las Vegas, Nevada, for a new episode of TNA Impact.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Thursday night program that airs on AXS TV includes the following:

Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel.

PCO vs. Deaner.

Best of 3 Series Match 1: TNA Tag Team Champions ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets.

The debut of Alan Angels’ The Sound Check with Josh Alexander.

Frankie Kazarian explains himself.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay vs. Mila Moore & Savannah Thorne.

Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight.

Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat.