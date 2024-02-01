Bruce Prichard is once again going under the knife as the WWE executive recently had shoulder surgery towards the end of last year. Despite this, he continued to work for the company and host his weekly podcast, Something to Wrestling With, alongside Conrad Thompson.

According to a tweet from Thompson, Prichard is now undergoing triceps surgery, and they are hopeful of recording a new episode of the podcast this Saturday.

Our thoughts are with Prichard, and we wish him a quick recovery.