Chris Jericho has officially announced his fourth “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise.

Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover” will sail next year from Miami, Florida to Nassau, The Bahamas from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18. The cruise will take place aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

AEW is once again partnering with Jericho to provide the in-ring action on the cruise. There will also be music, comedy, live podcasts, and more. Bookings are being accepted now via ChrisJerichoCruise.com, and various price points are offered, with payment options.

The cruise promises “the most epic St. Patrick’s Day party of all time”, three Fozzy shows, four days of AEW wrestling matches in the ring on the Pool Deck, autograph sessions, the “Are You Smarter Than Le Champion?” game show, plus more performances and activities with wrestlers & comedians.

The following cruise details were announced today:

* Master of Ceremonies: Chris Jericho

* Guest of Honor: Mark Henry

* Guest Cruise Director: Mickie James

* Guest Hosts: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Director of Laughs: Brad Williams

* Official Bartender: Red Cup Geoff

* Goodwill Ambassador: Ted Irvine

* Special Guests: Mick Foley, Nick Aldis, Moose, Brutus Beefcake, King Haku, Mike Rotunda, Dan Lambert, Jordynne Grace, Swoggle, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Jonathan Gresham, Rocky Romero, Yuya Uemura, Ariane Andrew, The Boogeyman, ODB, World Famous CB

* Comedians: Jeff Dye, Kate Quigley, Raj Sharma

* Music By: Fozzy, Quiet Riot, Royal Bliss, Raven, Priss, Mickie James, Kuarantine, Guardians of the Jukebox, Gutter Candy featuring Frankie Kazarian, Dave Spivak Project, The Vaudettes featuring Shaul Guerrero, We Are Wasted

* Live Podcasts: Talk Is Jericho, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Dave Schrader of Darkness Radio, Dan Lambert’s World Title Time Machine

Jericho will be announcing more names and happenings in the coming weeks or months.

Stay tuned for more.

Can you say STACKED? See you March 14-18, 2022. #FourLeafClover pic.twitter.com/VK0zpasQ27 — Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) November 18, 2021

