Chris Jericho shares some details about his work with DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan.

The AEW superstar and former world champion wrestled Konosuke Takeshita at DDT Pro Ultimate Party this past November, but revealed on a recent edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast that the promotion initially asked for him to wrestle in July. Jericho explains that he was unable to work the summer show, later adding that he really enjoyed his time in DDT.

I was asked if I wanted to work for DDT and Takeshita earlier in the year. We were in San Francisco at the Cow Palace, so it was probably February, they wanted me to come in July, but my family and I already had plans to go to Italy at that time. They said, ‘What about the Ultimate Party for November 2?’ At the time, it was nine months away. Now that it’s all said and done, I can say that I really enjoyed working for DDT. Any time you go to a new company, you never know what it’s going to be like.

Jericho would go on to defeat Takeshita at the Ultimate Party event. Elsewhere on his podcast, he explained the booking logic for going over Takeshita, who was receiving a sizable push in AEW at the time. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)