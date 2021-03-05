AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho was the latest guest on the Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker’ podcast where the Demo God revealed he’d be doing commentary regularly on a new AEW program. Hear his thoughts on that transition, as well as how he feels about his in-ring career, below.

On working behind the scenes with wrestling and how he’ll be doing regular commentary:

I’ve never been the type of guy that wants to go behind the scenes after wrestling. I’m behind the scenes enough as it is as far as ideas and storylines and advice and all that sort of thing. I’ll always do it but commentary could be a way to stay on the show when the wrestling days are done. I mean it’s been 30 years, I still feel great, I still feel I have the potential to have the best match on the show or one of them and I think it happens all the time. Not every week but look at the guys we have on the show so as long as I feel I can still work up to the level that I’ve set for myself, I’ll continue to wrestle but it’s great to know that there’s still that kind of commentary side of things that we can do and there’s actually another show that’s gonna be starting very soon where I’m gonna be one of the regular commentators and that’s exciting.

Utilizing his skill to the best of his ability:

Once again, the more things you can do well in the entertainment business, the more valuable you are and this is just another kind of feather in the Chris Jericho cap that I can utilize whenever they need to me to utilize it.

