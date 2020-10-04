AEW superstar Chris Jericho held another one of his Saturday Night Special Facebook Streams to cover a variety of pro-wrestling related topics. This week the Demo God states that his 2018 showdown against Kenny Omega in NJPW helped inspire what would eventually become AEW. He also says that he thought about quitting wrestling, but AEW reinvigorated his love for the industry. Highlights are below.

How his NJPW showdown with Kenny Omega helped inspire the start of AEW:

That made Tony Khan go, ‘Holy smokes, I think I can start my own wrestling company’ because my match with Omega at Tokyo Dome did such good business worldwide.

Calls building new stars in AEW the proudest moment of his career:

Right now [is the proudest moment of my career]. To have AEW built up, and the stuff we’ve done in just a year, just makes me feel incredibly proud.

Thinks he would have retired from wrestling if not for AEW:

There was a certain time in 2015 [in WWE] when I just did house shows. I was not on TV. And then the feud with Kevin Owens really reinvigorated me, and then the match with Kenny in Japan made me go, ‘Oh my god, this is wrestling.’ I would have probably quit wrestling if not for AEW, and now I have no plans to stop.

Check out the full SNS below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)