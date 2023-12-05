Chris Jericho made an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon and more. Here are the highlights:

AEW talent benefiting from working with Vince:

“I mean, once again, there’s the reasons why he was stepping aside, and I’m not talking about that side of things. I never thought he would step down. And then I think had those other issues come up, there’s no way that he would have. But also, Vince is also smart. And I bet you he was like okay, I’m at the point now where this is not good for me to be here. So he trained and groomed Triple H for 20 years, and probably felt confident enough that things are gonna continue without him. And I say this all the time in AEW, I think everybody could use six months working for Vince McMahon. Because that’s what you really understand what wrestling is, the wrestling business is and how the business works.”

His relationship with Vince:

“And I loved working for him and I loved going head to head with him and creating ideas and debating ideas and arguing ideas. But he always used to say I’m not here just to teach you wrestling lessons, I’m here to teach you life lessons. And he did teach me a lot of life lessons, the guys really f*cking a cool guy. From my experiences with him [he’s] not easy to deal with and an asshole sometimes, but he’s your boss. You’re not supposed to be friends with your boss all the time. But then you can still get on the private jet and drink for four hours.”

Vince leading by example:

“But he has that work ethic, he would always say I don’t expect you to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself. And that rubs off. There’s a way that the WWE works where you don’t say no to anything. I mean, they asked you to do press you do it, they ask you to sign 1,000 action figures you do it. Because if you don’t, you know there’s gonna be consequences, and big ones. And I think everybody in AEW needs to understand that sometimes.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the quotes