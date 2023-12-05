Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether TNA should return with the six-sided ring when the promotion rebrands next month at Hard to Kill.

“I do. That’s the one thing they said is they are not going to go back to the six-sided ring, but for me, the six-sided ring was TNA’s true identity. That’s what made them different from any wrestling company out there. Now I don’t know how difficult it is to make those six-sided rings. It can’t be that hard. It can’t be that hard to house two, three, four, or five of them in the warehouse just to keep them fresh, just to keep them fresh throughout the year or whatnot, but the six-sided ring was the identity of TNA and I said when they lost that, they lost a lot of time and money that they had put into that company. That’s just my opinion. Yes, I wish they would bring it back.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.