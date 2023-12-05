Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced three matches for tonight. This will be the go-home edition of NXT for Saturday’s Deadline PLE.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin face-to-face

Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance qualifier: Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate

Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri) vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend)

Andre Chase to address Chase U in a special assembly