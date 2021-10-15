AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho will be missing a few weeks of AEW programming between November and December.

This is due to the Inner Circle leader’s upcoming tour with his band Fozzy, who will be headed to the United Kingdom and Ireland from November 29th through December 12th. While the Demo God won’t be present live for the shows he could still potentially appear in a pre-taped package or vignette.

Jericho teams with Jake Hager and TNT champion Sammy Guevara on tonight’s Rampage against the Men of the Year (Scorpion Sky and Ethan Page) and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos.

