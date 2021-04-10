AEW superstar Christian Cage recently spoke with ET Canada about a variety of subjects, including how he felt about his AEW debut against Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite.

During the interview the former WWE heavyweight champion would be asked to name his Mount Rushmore of Canadian wrestlers, a difficult question considering the level of talent that comes from the Great White North. Cage finally concluded that the list would have Trish Stratus, Edge, Bret Hart, and Owen hart.

“OK, so man… Bret Hart has to be up there, obviously, I would put Edge on that. I think we can put Trish Stratus on there. She’s a Canadian icon as far as wrestling goes. Then last I’m going to put Owen Hart on there just because I love him… I think other people would expect me to put myself on there.”

You can listen to the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)