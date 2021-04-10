Former WWE host, interviewer, and commentator Renee Paquette took to Twitter earlier today to comment on her husband, AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and how she’s super proud that he’s able to pursue his dream of wrestling the way he wants to do it. Paquette writes, “Although at times it can be hard to watch, I love seeing Jon do his thing. It legit pumps me up to see someone follow their gut and make shit happen.”

Pauqette’s friend and former cohost of WWE Backstage CM Punk, a former WWE champion in his own right, responded to the tweet adding, “Few people leave what he left to follow his heart. Respect.”

Few people leave what he left to follow his heart. Respect. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 10, 2021

This tweet surfaces shortly after Moxley confronted Deathmatch legend Nick Gage at the GCW Spring Break special. Moxley has already competed in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch at AEW Revolution, as well as a recent bloodbath against Josh Barnett at Bloodsport 6.