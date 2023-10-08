Christian Cage’s next TNT title defense has been confirmed.

Cage will defend his title on the October 14th edition of Collision, where he will face either Swerve Strickland or Bryan Danielson. Those two men meet on this Tuesday’s edition of Dynamite. Danielson is coming off a victory on this evening’s Collision, and Swerve is fresh off his big win over Adam Page at AEW WrestleDream.

As of now this is the only match announced for the October 14th edition of Collision. Update lineup is below.

Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson or Swerve Strickland for the TNT Championship