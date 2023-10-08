Your winner, and STILL WWE Women’s Champion — IYO SKY.

“The Genius of the Sky” retained her WWE Women’s Championship in a triple-threat defense against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event on Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The match saw Asuka spray Charlotte Flair with mist in the very start of the contest. “The Queen” would recover, and even force Asuka to tap out in the Figure Eight by the end of the bout.

Unfortunately for the women’s wrestling legend, the referee was distracted by an interfering Bayley at the time. Because of this, IYO SKY was able to hit her finisher on “The Queen” and score the pin fall victory to successfully leave WWE Fastlane with her WWE Women’s Championship.

Check out video highlights of the WWE Women’s Championship triple-threat match from WWE Fastlane 2023 via the tweets embedded below.