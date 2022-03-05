Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured a singles-matchup between Ethan Page and Christian Cage, where the winner would advance to the Face of the Revolution ladder matchup at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando.

After a competitive back and forth Christian picked up the win after catching Page with his Killswitch finisher. This means they join Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, Ricky Starks, and Orange Cassidy in the ladder match that will determine the next #1 contender for the TNT championship. Highlights from tonight’s bout can be found below.

It’s @Christian4Peeps vs. @OfficialEGO for a spot in the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV this Sunday! We are LIVE on TNT with #AEWRampage right now! pic.twitter.com/uohON7oPl8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

.@OfficialEGO with that insane strength! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/aZidYK1Mje — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

.@Christian4Peeps reverses @OfficialEGO's offense and secures his spot in this SUNDAY's #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! What a night of action on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT tonight! pic.twitter.com/2bACBkaf2G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

Full results to Rampage can be found here.