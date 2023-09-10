CJ Perry made a surprise appearance at AEW All Out one week ago to help her husband Miro as he was being beaten down by Powerhouse Hobbs. Despite the assist, the Redeemer seemed displease to see Perry, and left her alone in the ring with a disgusted look on his face.

On last night’s AEW Collision Perry reacted to Miro’s disrespect with a passionate promo letting him know that the “righteous road” he has taken has only made him stubborn. She promises the former TNT Champion that if he wants to take this path, she will take her own. Perry adds that once she was the “coldest manager in all of wrestling” and now she plans on doing it again.

I was your first casualty on your righteous road. You left me. You said you weren’t gonna return until you got gold. Miro, when you lost the TNT Championship, you lost yourself. Last week at All Out all I wanted to do was surprise you and prove that I have your back and that I would help you become champion again. God, you are so stubborn. Not the good stubborn, the bad stubborn. Now that I think about it, you truly have forsaken your god, your gold, and your hot flexible wife. Oh Miro, you really want to go down this path? I respect that. But I’m gonna have to go down mine. I’m so torn, so torn. I sat on the sidelines for two years, tearing myself down, breaking myself apart, and asking myself do I have what it takes. Every fabric of my being is yelling, ‘Don’t leave until you find out.’ I once was the coldest manager in all of wrestling, and I think I want to do it again.

