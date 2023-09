WWE has released the latest edition of its popular “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time highlighting the epic feud between John Cena and The Miz that started over a decade ago and has continued to light up our screens. The video description reads, “Watch the best moments of the bitter, near 15-year rivalry between John Cena and The Miz, featuring a WrestleMania showdown, a controversial Royal Rumble moment and more.”

Watch the full video below.