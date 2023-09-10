Corey Graves is assisting in one of football’s greatest traditions.

The WWE star led Steeler Nation in the ‘Terrible Towel Twirl’ ahead of today’s Pittsburgh Steeler home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Graves promoted the tradition on X (Twitter) by writing, “As a lifelong fan, I am beyond honored and excited to kick off the @steelers season today @AcrisureStadium by leading the Steeler Nation in the ‘Terrible Towel Twirl’ in a few hours! See Yinz there!”