Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page taking on top superstar CM Punk for the AEW world title, a highly-anticipated showdown and Punk’s first headlining pay-per-view bout since he signed with the promotion back in August of 2021.

The match was as competitive as advertised, with Page contemplating using the belt as a weapon while the referee was knocked down. Punk would take advantage of Page’s hesitation, hitting the GTS and becoming the fifth world champion in the company’s short history. This is also his first world title win in over nine years.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Double or Nothing can be found here.