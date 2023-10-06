CM Punk could be making his way back to WWE as Punk is now a free agent following his release from AEW.

It has been reported that Punk expressed interest in returning to WWE in December of last year, intending to work in the Royal Rumble match the following month and later at WrestleMania 39. Shawn Michaels has publicly expressed his openness to having Punk join NXT if he so desires.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that discussions are ongoing between Punk and WWE regarding his potential return. However, no agreement has been reached as yet.