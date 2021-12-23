AEW superstar CM Punk recently appeared on ESPN’s Sportsnation program to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Youtube personalities turned professional boxers, Jake and Logan Paul. The Chicago Savior credits the brothers for putting themselves out there, later adding that their rise to fame is similar to old-school wrestling. Highlights are below.

Says that the Paul brothers are mimicking old-school pro-wrestling:

Everything is entertainment.I think some people conflate being a fighter with being an entertainer. When it makes dollars, it makes sense. What the Paul brothers are doing, for the lack of a better term, it’s old school pro wrestling. You can say they are crossing over, but there are so many similarities between the two businesses. They command attention. People want to see them get knocked out and they know this, but they are putting themselves out there and putting themselves on the line. I’ll never criticize in a negative way anybody who makes the walk, anybody who trains their ass off because I did it and I know what it takes. You put yourself out there and on the line. A lot of the times, a lot of the sacrifice goes unnoticed, but it’s what it is.

Names huge crossover fighters that came into pro wrestling:

[Floyd] Mayweather crossed over and did a match at WrestleMania, I’m sure we’re eventually going to see [Conor] McGregor come over. [Ronda] Rousey was excellent when she came over. The bottom line is making money. If you’re making money, you’re technically not doing anything wrong.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)