AEW superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today and alerted fans that he is still not sure who will name to be the godfather to his daughter Liberty.

When someone mentioned online that Rhodes should hire Kevin Owens the American Nightmare wrote back, “No. Kevin once kicked out of a disaster kick on 1 because “somebody” instructed him to, But he also introd’ me to the bucks and is my Disney bud – yea damn – he might be the frontrunner.”

Owens would respond to Rhodes with, “That wasn’t me. The only time we ever faced each other in a match was in a ladder match. There are no covers in a ladder match! Now, when do I start the Godfather job?”

Rhodes followed up with, “Damn you might be right…Yea I believe you (btw The first person to include stories about that ladder match and the pre-match issues in a book has got some money stories).”

Check out the exchange below.

Damn you might be right… Yea I believe you (btw The first person to include stories about that ladder match and the pre-match issues in a book has got some money stories) 🤐 https://t.co/claIDZJjMz — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 14, 2021