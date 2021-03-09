AEW superstar and executive VP Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the Action Sports Jax on ESPN 690 show to discuss the possibility of NXT moving to Tuesdays, and whether he believes that will assist AEW in their Wednesday viewership. The American Nightmare adds that AEW has easily defeated NXT in the weekly ratings for over a year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says AEW has destroyed NXT for over a year:

“I think my answer changes a lot. There was a fun nature to the Wednesday Night War that plenty of people took very seriously, but if we’re being honest and again, not trying to sound braggadocious, this is a just a run-through. We have destroyed them for over a year now in that space, and them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesday’s, but we’re not reactionary to their booking.”

Says they won’t book reactionary to what NXT does:

“We’re not going to change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesday’s or not, and also, there’s a lot of smart people who work for WWE and perhaps they’re planning something else. Maybe it’s going to be Wednesday night RAW for all I know. I’m not assuming that their white flag on moving to Tuesday nights is a true white flag. I’m gonna kind of wait and see myself, and in the interim, all we’re going to do is continue to come up with good content, great stories and try to make new kings and queens on our roster.”

How they’re focused on their vision:

“You’d be surprised. If you’re ever backstage at AEW, no one’s talking about our competition as far as how it affects our job that night. We’re talking about how much we love or are excited to do what we’re about to do, and that won’t change.”

