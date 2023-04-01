Cody Rhodes talks the end of his run with AEW.

The American Nightmare spoke with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani about his time with Tony Khan’s company, a company that he helped kickstart back in 2019. The end of Rhodes’ run he was heavily booed by audiences, but insisted to the fan base that he would in fact, never turn heel.

However, during the interview Rhodes reveals how not turning heel was in fact, making him a heel.

I definitely prefer being on the light side of things and being on the gold guy realm. I also, I think if you’re going to be a bad guy today, you have to really be a bad guy. I’ll give you an example, the number one thing a heel is supposed to do is take something away. The crowd wants to see something, they’re stomping their feet and clapping their hands, you take it away. You have to know when to give it to them if you take it away. The last heel run that I had, the number one thing they wanted me to do was turn heel. The number one thing I could do was say, ‘I’m never going to turn heel,’ which makes me a heel. If people need further proof that this wasn’t some revisionist history, look at the matches I was having, I’m bumping and feeding. Yeah, we throw the weight belt into the crowd and it gets thrown back. Then we do a dogpile spot 30 seconds later. Those aren’t things that you just do on the fly.

Rhodes later admits that the “heel” work was a bit too nuanced and that he had his misses. He adds that he doesn’t plan on turning heel in WWE because he hopes to continue appealing to a younger audience.

Maybe it was a bit too nuanced for any audience and maybe it was a scenario where I just swing and miss, you never know, because I think people thought I was adamant about not turning and that’s not a real thing. You have to go with what they give you. I had two years of wonderful babyface hoorah and that was a nice way to go there at the end. Here [in WWE] though, I don’t love the idea of being a heel here. Something could present itself and what you put out there is. I haven’t thought about it at all. It’s different, because I mention this younger audience, if they believe, I have to stick to that more than a smaller section of the audience.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes spoke about AEW world champion and his former rival, MJF.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)