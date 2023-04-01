There’s been a lot of talk about which match will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 tonight – Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Charlotte Flair, or Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Flair spoke with Ryan Satin on FOX’s “Out of Character” podcast and provided comments on the matter, admitting that she will be disappointed if she and Ripley don’t close. She also promised they will steal the show.

“How do I word this politically correct?,” Flair asked, laughing. I understand that the best story should close the show. I understand that, but does the men’s title and whoever wins the men’s Royal Rumble, are they always guaranteed a main event spot? Are they always? 99.9 (percent). The women, last year, last minute, didn’t happen. This year, toss up because of story? You could argue, whoever closes, say it is the tag match, I’m a huge fan. I’ve known Sami and Kevin since I started. I could not be bigger fans, but fighting for Rhea and Charlotte, I just go, ‘that story has been a year in the making, this story has been three years. Three years in the making.’ I get it. I get top story. I look at it from a fact standpoint instead of who deserves because no one deserves anything. I do not deserve the main event, I’m not saying that.

“I’m just saying, if you look at it from a factual standpoint; whoever wins the men’s Royal Rumble, they are always, 99.99999, the main event. If we have two nights, how does that work? If we don’t close, am I going to be disappointed, sure, but is it going to take away from the match and the moment and how we feel? No. I just go, how do we as women know, why is theirs guaranteed and ours isn’t? That’s my question. Say the Usos, Sami, and Kevin close. So proud. Especially Sami. Seeing this run and turning it into what he has. I’m just talking from the standpoint from the women. If they’re guaranteed, why is the women’s Royal Rumble not? That’s the fact. It’s a question due to facts. Either way, whoever is where on the card, it’s WrestleMania. Good weekend, good vibes. Rhea and I will steal the show.”

