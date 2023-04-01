Michael Cole calls the Bloodline storyline the best thing he’s seen in WWE in 26 years.

The longtime company play-by-play man discussed this topic with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast, where he once again campaigned for WWE, and The Bloodline story specifically, to receive an Emmy nomination.

It’s incredible. This story is the best story that I’ve been involved in for 26 years. Bar none, by far, for so many different reasons. When I made that comment about the story should win an Emmy, I got laughed at by a lot of people. I’ll say it again today, that this story deserves an Emmy, or at least a nomination. We’re wrestling, we’re sports entertainment. We’re a joke to a lot of people within the Hollywood world. But it’s about time that the work that we do in our company is recognized in that level. We’re doing live episodic television 52 weeks a year. We’re not doing a nine-episode ‘Last of Us’, which now goes on hiatus for a year-and-half or two years until they do their next nine episodes. We’re doing compelling episodic television every single week. So every one from Paul Levesque to the people on the creative writing team to the superstars/actors who are involved, they all deserve recognition for this because this has be an incredible story that’s been going on for almost three years. That’s 52 weeks a year for three years we have delivered compelling television that hasn’t gotten boring, that has had twists and turns that you can put up with any television show on the planet right now.

The night two WrestleMania 39 main event will pit Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Cole says that the WWE Universe is still uncertain of how the story will end before praising every character in the Bloodline storyline that has gotten them to this point.

People to this day, come Sunday night, still don’t know how this is going to end. They don’t. You can make an argument for both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to win that match on Sunday. So we still don’t know how it’s going to end. Then you look at the players involved. Roman Reigns is operating on a level that I’ve never seen anyone in the history of the company operate at, from a standpoint of his in-ring work to his acting ability. Paul Heyman is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, not only in our business but in entertainment in general. The Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso, have come out of their shells and become two of the best actors in the world today. Solo Sikoa, the new part of the family, is playing the stoic enforcer perfectly. Then you’ve got Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who have been on the peripheral and now they’re moving into the main event of this Bloodline story. Those guys’ careers have just taken off to a new level. Everyone that’s involved in this program has played their part to an absolute T, and I don’t know how you could do it any better.

