The Carolina’s hold a strong significance to Cody Rhodes.

It’s something special to him.

“The American Nightmare” spoke about this during a recent WLTX interview to promote the October 18 episode of WWE SmackDown earlier this week.

“But for me, Jim Crockett Promotions, my dad, when he wrestled and when he produced, was all here in the Carolinas and Georgia in this area,” he said. “So even if I try to treat every place like it’s my home, and I do, there is a difference between when you’re really close to home, actually.”

Rhodes continued, “There’s just something special about being in the Carolinas, being a Rhodes and having what we would consider the North Star of the industry, which is unexpected. I never would have thought this would happen and now it’s just the greatest thing to be able to take it to each one of these cities.”

