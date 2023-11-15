Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The WWE Hall of Famer told them to stop doing the 1D move, which he called a bootleg version.

“Cody and Jey need to stop doing that bootleg 1D, they have to stop doing it. It has not gone well for them once … it’s not a little off, it’s always off. When a move goes wrong, it looks bad for the people doing the offensive move, because it makes you look like you don’t know how to do your own move. I would probably take that and get rid of it out of the repertoire.”

