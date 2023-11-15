During a recent episode of his podcast “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy talked about WWE NXT’s move to The CW network in the Fall of 2024.

This move comes after it was reported that NWA had inked a TV deal with The CW for its Power program and a reality series.

“I know it had been floated out there that [CW] was a possible Landing point for the NWA. There had been several people that had told me the last two or three weeks who were in the wrestling business, ‘Oh, yeah, NWA, they have some sort of deal worked out and they’re going to end up on the CW.’ They didn’t know when, they didn’t know what kind of time slot, or whatever, but for NXT to kind of swoop in and have the CW deal is very interesting.” “It’s really going to be interesting just to see how the landscape changes from a television perspective because those television rights are the biggest monies that any company make. I know WWE, they’re going to go all out to make all the money they can and I know AEW is looking to get a raise whenever they renew their television rights wherever they end up at. So yeah, it’s going to be really interesting to see how that affects the entire professional wrestling television landscape.”

