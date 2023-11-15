During a recent episode of the “Chill with ICE” podcast, Will Hobbs revealed that his unique moniker was actually the brainchild of none other than AEW owner Tony Khan.

He said that when he’s out in public and spotted by wrestling fans, that’s usually what they call him.

“The Powerhouse name came from our owner and CEO, Tony Khan. He’s a big Hacksaw Butch Reed fan, and he looked at me and was like, ‘Powerhouse,’ and I was like, ‘I dig it. It stuck, so when I’m walking through the airport or walking round and I’m either hearing, ‘Hobbs,’ or, ‘Powerhouse.’”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)